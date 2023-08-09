bluefield — Officers with the Bluefield Police Department will have to wait a little bit longer for a decision on a pay increase.
The salary adjustment was requested in June and has been a topic of closed-door executive sessions of the Bluefield Board of Directors since that time. Another executive session meeting on the salary issue was Tuesday.
Prior to that closed-door session, Detective-Lieutenant K.L. Adams spoke to the board on behalf of the local Fraternal Order of Police.
Adams said the salary adjustment was first brought to the board in June and was a request that would match the new salary level that took effect for the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department earlier this summer.
“That went into effect June 1,” Adams said of the salary increase for deputies at the sheriff’s office. “I’m getting inquiries from our men about, ‘Is anything going to be done in Bluefield about it?’”
Adams said he knew that different proposals have been made but said the city officers are wondering about a timeframe on a decision.
City Manager Cecil Marson said the salary increase plan was discussed in an executive session meeting last month and would be discussed again Tuesday during another closed-door session on personnel matters. He said the board was looking at “one of the largest pay increases in the history of the city, deservingly so.”
However, as part of that process, Marson said the board also is looking at the salaries of other departments across the city.
Marson said it is important to remember that the salary increase recently implemented for deputies at the sheriff’s office took nearly a year to formulate.
“I appreciate the patience of the officers downstairs in letting the board and team work though this,” Marson said.
No timeframe was announced Tuesday for a decision on the salary adjustment request.
In other action Tuesday, the board passed a proclamation honoring George McGonagle and designating Tuesday, Aug. 15, as the “George McGonagle King of Baseball Day” in Bluefield.
McGonagle retired as president of the Bluefield Baseball Club last month after approximately 37 years of helping out in the management of Bowen Field and its various baseball tenants.
The resolution honoring McGonagle was introduced by Mayor Ron Martin and approved 3-0 by the board with council members Pete Taylor and Matt Knowles absent.
“The name George McGonagle has become synonymous with baseball, especially right here in Bluefield,” Martin said.
