CHARLESTON. W.Va. — One member of the West Virginia Legislature is throwing out a rather radical idea aimed at curbing the scourge of problems in the state associated with fentanyl.
Speaking at the Lincoln-Reagan Dinner in Marshall County, Senate President Craig Blair first offered up the idea of imposing capital punishment for those caught manufacturing or peddling lethal doses of fentanyl in the state.
https://wvmetronews.com/2023/04/18/blair-defends-radical-suggestion-for-dealing-with-fentanyl-makers-and-dealers/
