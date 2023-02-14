Tramaine Burks, 32, was charged in Raleigh County with fleeing with reckless indifference late Sunday night after being chased by law enforcement in the Slab Fork area and wrecking his vehicle.
According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, deputies assisted in a pursuit that wound its way into Raleigh County after starting out in Wyoming County.
Burks made it as far as Lester when he abruptly turned around and headed back toward where he came from, wrecking his vehicle near Measle Fork Road and taking off on foot.
Officers were not able to locate the suspect initially, but around 6 a.m. a subject matching Burks’ description was spotted walking along Lester Highway.
When Raleigh County officers made contact, Burks took off on foot again. After a search of the area, Burks was apprehended, taken into custody and charged.
