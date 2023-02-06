beckley, w.va. – Jamie Vass, 45, of Beckley, was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, for distributing 5 grams or more of methamphetamine.
According to court records, Vass sold approximately 1 ounce of methamphetamine to a confidential informant at her Beckley residence on Feb. 7, 2022. Vass further admitted to selling approximately 47 grams of methamphetamine to the confidential informant at her residence on March 27, 2022.
On April 5, 2022, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Vass’ residence and found quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl, as well as a Ruger LC 9mm pistol, a Lorcin L22 .22-caliber pistol and $827. Vass admitted to telling the officers that she had been selling approximately 4 ounces of methamphetamine every four days and approximately 7 grams of fentanyl per week from December 2021 until her arrest on April 5, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.