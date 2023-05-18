Caleb Staunton, 21, of Beckley was arrested Thursday at the Discovery Kingdom Day Care in Kanawha County for child abuse.
The arrest followed an investigation by Troopers C.L. Jarrett and L.A. Holstein of a complaint at the facility.
These troopers were informed of the incident by the administrators of the day care.
Further investigation of the incident indicated that Staunton had physically abused a 3-year-old child.
The status of this investigation remains active and ongoing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.