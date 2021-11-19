Beckley Police seeking missing teen

The Beckley Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 16-year-old Logan Blade Bickford, who was last seen on Tuesday, Nov. 16, at his residence on South Heber Street in Beckley.
Bickford is believed to have left on his own and was last seen getting into a vehicle by his mother, but it is unknown whom he left with.
Anyone with information on his location is urged to contact the Beckley Police Department at 304-256-1720 or CrimeStoppers of West Virginia via their free P3Tips App.