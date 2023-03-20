charleston, w.va. – A record of more than $141,000 for several state and local law enforcement agencies was raised during an unclaimed property firearms auction conducted Thursday, March 16, in Charleston, according to the state treasurer’s office.
The proceeds will benefit the 15 law enforcement agencies that participated in the auction, which raises funds by selling outdated, unclaimed or old firearms, ammunition and related accessories in police inventory to qualified bidders.
The state treasurer’s office has conducted nine firearm auctions since 2014. This year’s event raised a record amount of funds due to having its largest inventory up for bid – approximately 600 firearms lots and 47 accessories and ammunition lots available at the auction.
Under West Virginia’s Unclaimed Property Code, state and local law enforcement agencies are allowed to turn over any unclaimed, seized or outdated firearms in their possession to the treasurer for auction.
These include weapons that are older and no longer used by a department, or that have been seized as evidence and sitting in storage rooms for an extended amount of time following the disposition of a case.
They can also include weapons taken from individuals who are not legally allowed to own firearms.
Once law enforcement certifies they cannot find a lawful owner of the firearms, they can be auctioned.
There were 55 federally licensed firearms dealers from 11 states registered to bid in the auction. To participate, bidders must be a valid, licensed federal firearms dealer – the event is not open to the general public.
Among those participating in the auction were the Beckley Police Department and the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department.
