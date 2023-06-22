Beckley Police are investigating a shooting from Tuesday that resulted in the death of a 21-year-old male.
Beckley Police Detective M. Deems said Quran Wallace, 21, of Beckley was shot and killed Tuesday in Beckley.
Deems told The Register-Herald Thursday that he was unable to release additional information about the time and place of shooting as the “circumstances behind the shooting” are still under investigation.
Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the Beckley Police Department at 304-256-1720 or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia via their free P3 Tips app available for download at CrimeStoppersWV.com.
