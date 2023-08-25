Beckley police have arrested a 39-year-old man who was involved in a Thursday night shooting that sent two people to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.
Ryan Bayne-Durgan had been on the lam after he was involved in a shooting in the area of Thomas Street in Beckley. A warrant was issued for his arrest.
Bayne-Durgan was arrested at the train tracks at Burmeister Avenue in Raleigh, according to Deputy Chief David S. Allard.
On Thursday, police were called to a residence in the 100 block of Grant Street in Beckley at 8:40 p.m. where there was a reported shooting.
Two male suspects were involved in an altercation that led to an exchange of gunfire, police reported.
A resident of the home and an uninvolved bystander were both injured and transported to local hospitals.
Bayne-Durgan faces charges of malicious wounding, wanton endangerment, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
An earlier news release by police said additional charges are anticipated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.