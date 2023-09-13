CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Specialist Corey A. Moore, 25, a native of Beckley and assigned to the West Virginia National Guard 821st Engineer Construction Company, died following a car accident on Sunday, Sept. 10.
"Cathy and I are incredibly heartbroken at the loss of this brave young man,” Gov. Jim Justice said. “We share our deepest sympathies and our heartfelt prayers to all of Spc. Moore's loved ones because this is a true tragedy beyond belief, especially to lose someone so young.”
Moore was driving a car in a southbound lane on U.S. 19 when it crossed the median and entered the northbound lane. He then crashed head-on into another car before leaving the roadway and hitting an embankment, coming to rest.
Moore and the other driver were both taken to Summersville Regional Medical Center, where he died from his injuries. There were no reports of passengers in either car. The Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the accident.
Moore joined the West Virginia Army National Guard in 2018 and served as a utilities equipment repairer with the 821st Engineer Construction Company, headquartered in Summersville, W.Va., throughout the entirety of his career. He is survived by his mother, father and three siblings.
“Our entire One Guard family mourns the tragic loss of Corey, who was one of our state and nation’s finest,” WVNG Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Bill Crane said in a press release. “This young man answered the solemn call to duty, and he represented himself, his family, and our Guard with honor throughout his career.”
Moore’s awards for his military service include the Army Service Ribbon, the National Defense Service Medal and the West Virginia Service Medal.
