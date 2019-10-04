charleston — Two Beckley men have been sentenced to federal prison for being felons in possession of firearms, according to United States Attorney Mike Stuart.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Beckley Police Department conducted the investigations. United States District Judge Irene C. Berger imposed the sentences.
John Swain, 45, was sentenced to 60 months in prison. Swain was previously convicted by a federal jury in April 2019.
Witnesses for the United States testified that on Sept. 20, 2018, Swain, along with two other individuals, was being investigated for public intoxication and open container in downtown Beckley. Swain was the only one who was noncompliant. He continuously put his hands in his pocket and waistband area. Swain then fled on foot and maneuvered his hands toward his waist during the foot pursuit. He was apprehended and a canine tracked a 9mm Taurus pistol along the path of flight.
After Swain’s arrest, law enforcement read him his Miranda rights and in a recorded interview, Swain admitted to possessing the firearm and that he wanted to get a clip and shoot it to see what it sounded like. Swain was prohibited from possessing any firearm under federal law because of a 2008 federal conviction in the Southern District of West Virginia for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Assistant United States Attorneys Ryan A. Saunders and Steven I. Loew are in charge of the prosecution and tried the case before a federal jury.
l l l
In another case, John Watson, 43, was sentenced to 30 months in prison.
Watson previously admitted that on May 8, 2018, an ATF special agent contacted him to discuss three firearms that he had recently purchased: a Springfield Armory, model 1911 Trophy Match, .45 caliber pistol; a Smith & Wesson, model 57, .41 caliber revolver; and a Sig Sauer, model M400, .223 caliber rifle. The ATF agent informed Watson that all of the firearms were stolen and asked him to return them to Beckley Police Department. Watson complied.
Watson admitted that at the time he possessed the firearms, he knew he was prohibited from possessing a firearm under federal law because of a 2004 felony conviction in Harrison County Circuit Court.
Assistant United States Attorney L. Alexander Hamner handled the prosecution.
