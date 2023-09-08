BECKLEY, W.Va. – Mark William Bailey, 50, of Beckley, pleaded guilty Friday to theft of government monies, admitting he stole approximately $451,237.51 in Covid-19 relief loans guaranteed by the Small Business Administration (SBA) under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
According to court records, Bailey was the sole owner and president of RMR Delivery Service Inc. on July 10, 2020, when he obtained an Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) for $150,000.
The EIDL program was created by the CARES Act for eligible small businesses experiencing substantial financial disruptions due to the Covid-19 pandemic. EIDL proceeds can only be used on certain permissible business expenses, which can include payment of fixed business debts, payroll, accounts payable, and other business-related expenses that could have been paid had the Covid-19 disaster not occurred.
Bailey sought two modifications of his EIDL, increasing the loan amount first to $500,000 and then to $2 million. To obtain each modification, Bailey certified that RMR Delivery Service Inc. would use all loan proceeds solely as working capital to alleviate economic injury caused by the pandemic.
Bailey admitted that he fraudulently used approximately $403,768.04 of the EIDL proceeds for his own personal benefit from about March 1, 2022, through about Oct. 20, 2022. Among other personal uses, Bailey purchased a garage and a personal vehicle with the EIDL proceeds.
In or around April 2020, Bailey also applied for and received a $110,032 loan through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). Also created by the CARES Act for qualifying small businesses, PPP loans were for job retention and certain other business expenses. Bailey admitted that he misappropriated $47,469.47 of the PPP loan to pay his personal mortgage on or about June 4, 2020.
Bailey is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 12 and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine. Bailey also owes $451,237.51 in restitution.
