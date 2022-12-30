beckley, w.va. – Chadd E. Worley, 44, of Beckley, was sentenced Friday to three years and four months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute heroin.
According to court records, Worley was a passenger in a vehicle on March 8, 2020, that was pulled over by law enforcement in Beckley. Worley admitted to possessing approximately 23 grams of heroin found in the vehicle. He further admitted that he intended to distribute the heroin in and around Raleigh County.
