charleston — A Raleigh County man has pleaded guilty to a federal gun crime, according to U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart.
David Moore, 40, of Beckley, admitted that on April 1, 2017, a Raleigh County sheriff’s deputy pulled him over near the Beckley bypass. At the time of the stop, the officer saw a firearm in the back seat area of Moore’s car. Moore admitted to the deputy that he possessed the Sig Sauer P522, .22 caliber semi-automatic firearm found in the car. Moore further admitted that he knew it was illegal for him to possess a firearm because he was a convicted felon and was not supposed to possess any firearms. Moore faces up to 10 years in federal prison when he is sentenced on Feb. 13, 2020. The ATF and the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy D. Boggess is handling the prosecution. U.S. District Judge Irene C. Berger presided over the hearing.
The case is being prosecuted as part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and re-entry programs for lasting reductions in crime.