beckley, wva. – A Beckley man, Kaine William Durham, is in custody charged in a Summers County death.
According to state police, Durham, 26, stabbed and shot Stephen James Stephens on Friday after a robbery that may have been connected to a drug debt.
The incident began Friday at Dawg-Gone Pet Salon in Beckley when Durham and a man identified as Brian Bolon allegedly attacked Stephens and a woman identified as Melanie Hussian, who had come to the salon.
Troopers said Durham stabbed Stephens there and then drove him, with his hands tied together, to nearby Summers County, where he was stabbed again and shot to death. Reports indicate Bolon was also found dead at the scene. His death remains under investigation.
Durham, who has been charged in Stephens’ death, is being held in Southern Regional Jail without bail.
State police are continuing their investigation.
– MetroNews
