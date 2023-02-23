PRINCETON – Local law enforcement started a search Thursday morning when a man who emerged from a trailer and spotted a West Virginia State Police trooper suddenly fled on foot into nearby woods.
The search started around 10 a.m. when Senior Trooper K.A. Filer saw a man come out of an abandoned trailer near Old Oakvale Road. The man ran away into a wooded area behind the Lowe's store outside of Princeton. Troopers and deputies with the Mercer County Sheriff's Department searched the area on foot, and a sheriff's department K-9 unit was dispatched to the scene as well. The area around Old Oakvale Road was searched, too.
When the search started, law enforcement did not know the man's identity or why he ran away when he saw a state trooper.
The man was later apprehended and identified as Joseph Earl Coalson, no age available, of Beckley, Filer said in a message left for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. There were multiple felony warrants for Coalson.
Filer was not available for additional comment.
Coalson was taken to Southern Regional Jail.
