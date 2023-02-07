The Beckley Police Department is inviting citizens to participate via the 2023 Citizens Police Academy.
The department is taking applications until March 3 for the academy which starts March 14.
Classes will be on Tuesdays from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The academy is a class coordinated by the department with the goal of increasing understanding between citizens and the department through training and hands-on exercises and discussion.
In addition to classroom training, students will be given the opportunity to ride with patrol officers and tour and observe the operation of the Emergency Operations Center.
Applications are open to Beckley and Raleigh County residents and students who are 18 years and older.
Applications can be found at the department website at https://beckley.org/citizens-police-academy/ then scroll to the bottom where it says apply, and bring the application in person, mail, email, or fax to Sgt. David J. Bailey, community resource officer, 501 Neville St., Beckley.
