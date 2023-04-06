CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Logan County Sheriff’s Department is being notified that it will be named as a defendant in civil lawsuits being prepared that allege a state police trooper sexually assaulted two women in Logan County in 2021.
Charleston attorney Dante DiTrapano said during an appearance Thursday on MetroNews “Talkline” that the first rape victim told a Logan County deputy about what happened to her in July 2021 but the deputy allegedly told her not to “screw with the brotherhood.”
https://wvmetronews.com/2023/04/06/attorney-says-logan-county-deputy-should-have-stepped-forward-when-told-about-rape-involving-state-police-trooper/
