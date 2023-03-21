Beckley, W.Va. — Beckley attorney Steve New said he has affidavits from three inmates of Southern Regional Jail that they were bribed by members of the DHS and DOC to give good reports on the jail's conditions.
New claimed he knows of at least three inmates who were bribed by the Department of Homeland Security and Division of Corrections into claiming that the conditions of the jail were good. Highly ranked officials of those two agencies would then offer the inmates “favorable treatment.”
For more of this story, go to https://wvmetronews.com/2023/03/20/attorney-claims-departments-investigating-jail-conditions-bribed-inmates/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.