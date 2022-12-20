CRAB ORCHARD, W.Va. — Appalachian Power officials say an attempt to steal copper cable from an electrical substation Tuesday left one person dead and more than 600 customers without electricity in Raleigh County.
“Somebody cut through the chain link fence and got inside the substation and unfortunately came in contact with energized equipment. That caused a fatal injury and left around 600 customers without power,” said Appalachian Power spokesman Phil Moye.
The incident happened at the Crab Orchard substation. Moye said repairs were underway, but he said repairs from theft take much, much longer to evaluate and perform.
“A copper theft attempt, people cut through the copper neutral wires that protect the equipment. Because those are no longer connected, it can become a very dangerous and unstable situation for those trying to make those repairs,” he said.
According to Moye, the number of copper thefts and similar incidents was running very high several years ago, but in recent years had slowed way down. However, with the price of copper rising again, the number of thefts is also growing. Moye said it’s the second fatal incident of copper theft in a substation this year. The other was in Boone County.
Moye said no matter the potential score, it’s never worth the risk.
“It’s just a very dangerous thing when you’re doing that with live electric lines or energized equipment. The voltage inside a person’s home, 120 or 240 volts is enough to kill you and in a substation, you’re talking about 12,000 volts, 34,000 or even higher than that in some cases,” Moye said.
The name of the victim was not released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.