charleston, w.va. – Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday that he has appointed Michael Wayne Asbury, Jr., of Clay County to the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit Court serving Braxton, Clay, Gilmer, and Webster counties.
He is set to fill Judge Richard A. Facemire’s seat. Facemire retired from the bench effective June 30.
Asbury owns his own law practice in Clay County and has served clients throughout the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit.
Asbury graduated from West Virginia State University in 2002 and from West Virginia University College of Law in 2005.
