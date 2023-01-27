A woman connected to a string of break-ins that took place at businesses in East Beckley last week was arrested Thursday at the scene of a break-in.
Candi Nicole Swafford, 42, was arrested and charged Thursday night with breaking and entering after deputies with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office said they caught her breaking into Dragon’s Den on North Eisenhower Drive, again.
Last week, a person, who the Sheriff's Office says was Swafford, was captured on surveillance cameras breaking into Dragon’s Den and stealing the store’s cash register, which the owner said had roughly $200 inside.
According to a post on the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page Friday afternoon, at approximately 11 p.m. Thursday, deputies patrolling the area observed a vehicle in the parking lot of Dragon’s Den just prior to the discovery that the store had been broken into again.
A short time later, deputies located this same vehicle, along with a female, later identified as Swafford, who matched the description captured by Dragon’s Den’s surveillance cameras Thursday night.
It was then found that Swafford was also a match for several break-ins that occurred last week at Dragon’s Den, King Tut Drive-In, Greg Lilly Auto Sales, Mad Tats Ink, Hair Maxx and DAFL Beauty.
A post made to Dragon’s Den’s Facebook page early Friday morning read, “Sometimes, you just can’t catch a break. At least this time, our drawer was popped open and nothing was in it. So, joke’s on her!”
The post was accompanied by a photo of a smashed glass front door and a woman, wearing a brown coat and green toboggan, opening the cash register at Dragon’s Den.
A later post to the business page read, “Since I have to be here all night (thanks lady who has been caught!) I might as well do some repairs. You can’t even tell it was ever broken!”
In an interview with The Register-Herald on Monday, prior to Swafford’s arrest, Dragon’s Den owner Allen Walker said an incident like this would have closed his doors when he first opened six years ago.
Walker said it is only because he is an established business with dedicated clientele that he was able to afford such a jarring setback, which cost him roughly $2,000 in order to fix and replace everything that was damaged or stolen.
“In light of another recent event, many of you will want to know how you can help … again,” wrote Walker in a Facebook post Friday. “Just be a customer. That’s all we need right now. Thank you for your support.”
In addition to breaking into these businesses, Beckley Police Chief Dean Bailey told The Register-Herald Friday morning that Swafford also stole a vehicle from Sheridan Avenue in Beckley.
Swafford was booked into Southern Regional Jail at 10:45 a.m. Friday on charges of breaking and entering and grand larceny, both felonies, according to the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation website.
Her bond is not yet listed.
Bailey said Swafford will end up facing six felony charges from the Beckley Police Department and another four felonies from the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office.
