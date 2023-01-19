beckley, w.va. – James Edward Cook, 43, of Arnett, pleaded guilty Thursday to attempted enticement of a minor.
According to court records, Cook began communicating in December 2021 with an individual on Facebook he believed to be a 9-year-old girl living in Beckley. Cook admitted that he discussed sexually explicit topics with the minor female, offered to teach her about sex, and told the minor female he wanted to be the first person with whom she had sexual intercourse.
Cook further admitted that he told the minor female he would make a video of them having sexual intercourse for the first time, and discussed getting the minor female pregnant in the future.
On Dec. 28, 2021, Cook arranged to meet the minor female outside a Raleigh County school. When Cook arrived at the location that evening, he was arrested by law enforcement.
Cook is scheduled to be sentenced on May 5 and faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison, at least five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.
