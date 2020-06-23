Michael Reece Johnson Jr., 50, of Arkansas, was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison for possession of child pornography while in Raleigh County.
Following release from prison, Johnson will be placed on a 10-year term of supervised release and must register as a sex offender.
Johnson, prosecuted by federal authorities, admitted that on Aug. 15, 2019, he picked up a 13-year-old female from her residence in Kentucky after communicating with her via Facebook. After picking up the minor, he traveled with her from Kentucky to Beckley. During the travel and in Beckley Johnson engaged in sexual activity with the minor. He also possessed several images of child pornography depicting the minor. Johnson also took a sexually explicit photograph of the minor using his cellphone.