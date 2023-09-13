charleston, w.va. – Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Fusion Center (WVFC) announced on Wednesday the launch of the “YOU CAN” initiative aimed at stopping human trafficking in West Virginia.
The “YOU CAN” initiative aims to bring awareness to human trafficking in West Virginia. Human trafficking is a form of modern-day slavery in which traffickers use force, fraud or coercion to control victims for the purpose of engaging in commercial sex acts or labor services against their will. Although law enforcement officers are tasked with investigating human trafficking cases, West Virginians are asked to help by reporting suspicious behavior.
According to a report by Human Trafficking Courts, the National Human Trafficking Hotline received 112 signals in 2021 from West Virginia. In that year, 39 cases of human trafficking were identified. The cases involved 46 victims: 25 females and nine males. Sex trafficking cases were 29, and the rest were labor trafficking. The previous year had 40 cases involving 59 victims. Hotel/motel-based commercial sex, illicit massage/spas, and pornography had the highest sex trafficking cases.
“Human trafficking is significantly underreported, partly due to lack of public awareness,” said Jack Luikart, director of the WVFC. “Since its inception in 2007, the Human Trafficking Hotline has received more than 800 calls, resulting in 550 victims identified in 246 cases in West Virginia.
“The available data might give the impression human trafficking is not prevalent in West Virginia – but that’s not true. Human Trafficking is often significantly underreported because it is not understood, and there is a lack of community awareness of these activities and reporting mechanisms, which is why the YOU CAN initiative is so vital.”
The “YOU CAN” initiative provides West Virginians with a local reporting line. This information is relayed to the appropriate federal, state and local authorities for investigation, intervention and action.
The public is encouraged to be aware of the tools and resources available to report suspicious behavior. The YOU CAN initiative and the WVFC website offer local and national human trafficking resources and a way for victims and members of the community to learn about and report information.
West Virginians can submit a human trafficking tip online at go.wv.gov/TipsHT, by emailing wvfusion@wv.gov, calling 1-888-373-7888 or texting “Be Free” or 233733. Dial 911 for immediate threats or emergencies. West Virginia has partnered with My Mobile Witness to implement a “see something, send something” reporting system that can be completed on a smartphone or other mobile device.
For more information about the YOU CAN initiative, go to fusioncenter.wv.gov.
