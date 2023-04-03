charleston, w.va. – The civil rights organization American Atheists filed a federal lawsuit on Monday against the leadership of the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation (WVDCR).
American Atheists is representing Andrew Miller, an atheist and secular humanist. The lawsuit claims the defendants are forcing Miller to participate in religious activities in order to be eligible for parole.
Despite repeated requests, according to the lawsuit, the defendants have failed to accommodate Miller’s secular, humanist beliefs. Mountain State Justice will serve as local counsel for this matter.
