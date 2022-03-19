Jack Michael Smith, 35, of Alderson, was sentenced Friday to 30 years in prison for production of child pornography.
Smith was also ordered to serve the remainder of his life on federal supervised release after completion of his prison term and will be required to register as a sex offender.
According to court documents and statements made in court, Smith uploaded child pornography from a computer in West Virginia to Kik Messenger and shared it with others in March 2019.
Additional child pornography was shared from Smith’s account in October 2019.
A conversation with another Kik user revealed Smith engaged in ongoing sexual abuse of a minor female. Smith admitted that he traveled from West Virginia to Oregon on a regular basis to engage in sexual activity with the minor female and took photographs of the minor female engaged in sexual activity with him.
Smith also encouraged his girlfriend, Kimberly Crookshanks, to sexually abuse a toddler and take photographs of the abuse. Crookshanks is awaiting trial in the District of Oregon.
United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI). Local law enforcement in Oregon assisted in the investigation.
United States District Judge Frank W. Volk imposed the sentence, finding Smith to be “an extreme danger to society.” Assistant U.S. Attorney Julie White prosecuted the case.
This case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative of the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorney’s Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute those who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.