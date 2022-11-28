ALDERSON, W.Va. — A Greenbrier County man is in custody charged in the beating death of his wife.
According to a criminal complaint, Zach Dawson, 34, of Alderson, admitted to killing Marissa Dawson during a violent argument that extended over several hours from Thanksgiving night to early Friday morning. Marissa Dawson’s bloodied body was found by a friend at 9 a.m. Friday at a residence in Alderson.
Police said Marissa Dawson (Marissa Mann-Bennett) suffered major facial trauma. Blood was found throughout the residence on the second floor and in the basement, according to the criminal complaint.
Investigators said it also appeared Marissa’s body was “thrown through the residence and striking what appeared to be her head on several items in the residence.”
https://wvmetronews.com/2022/11/28/alderson-man-charged-in-beating-death-of-wife/
