Raeann Wright turned herself in to Police Chief J.T. Williams at the Alderson Police Department on Tuesday, April 4, because she had failed to appear on an earlier charge and a warrant had been issued for her arrest.
Chief Williams processed her, caused her to be searched and prepared to transport Wright to Southern Regional Jail.
Since Easter was coming up and she was concerned that she would not be released before then, Wright asked if she could stop at her house and tell her child and her boyfriend, Nathan Wilson, goodbye.
Chief Willams agreed to the request and made the stop. Once there, both Wright and Wilson became nervous, according to a press release from the city.
With their 4-year-old son between them, Wilson is alleged to have passed something to Wright. When challenged and faced with a search by a female EMT, Wright is alleged to have produced a black plastic bag containing an aluminum foil packet of methamphetamine, according to the release.
Once Wright was delivered to Southern Regional Jail, a search warrant was obtained for her house. While the search warrant was being served, an unidentified female was detained upon leaving the residence and is alleged to have produced methamphetamine, which she claimed to have just purchased from Wilson.
Wilson was arrested on charges of delivery of a controlled substance and child neglect. Wright has also been charged with child neglect.
