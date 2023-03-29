Gov. Jim Justice said multi-layered investigations of the State Police are continuing, and administration officials confirmed that some high-ranking troopers have been bumped to new positions.
Justice and administration officials said no one has been fired at this point, although the longtime superintendent abruptly resigned last week.
“We had some things that are just so off the chart and it’s just unbelievable, conduct that we absolutely can’t have,” Justice said during a briefing on Wednesday. “We’re trying with all in us, and we’ll get to the very bottom of it. And we’ll absolutely cleanse the best we possibly can.”
Last week, the governor said the inquiries involved video recordings in a State Police women’s locker room several years ago, the more recent destruction of a hard drive where some of those recordings had been stored, an inquiry over a trooper who walked away with an envelope of money at a casino, and an active investigation over a death along Interstate 81 involving troopers.
Wednesday, officials with the administration also generally described an investigation over rape allegations involving a trooper.
In that case, a woman’s lawyer has said she intends to sue over allegations that she was drugged, kidnapped and raped by a trooper in December, 2021.
