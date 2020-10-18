This Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, video image released by Los Angeles Police Department shows a moment captured on surveillance camera before an officer involved shooting in South Los Angeles. A man who pointed a gun at people in a South Los Angeles gas station parking lot was shot and killed by officers, the Los Angeles Police Department said. The shooting occurred late Wednesday after the armed man approached four people in the lot at 111th and Figueroa streets and officers on patrol saw the situation, the department said in a tweet. .