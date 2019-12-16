A Raleigh County man was arrested on a charge of first-degree murder after he was accused shooting his son to death during a fight on Sunday, a Raleigh County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman verified on Monday.
Police had initially responded to a report of shots fired at 463 Acord Mountain Road on Sunday.
In a press release, Raleigh Sheriff's Detective Cory Suman said Monday that police arrested Ronnie Cochran, 47, of Acord Mountain for the shooting death of his son, Matthew Cochran.
The victim had reportedly been fighting with his father in the moments before he was killed.
Based on the investigation, Ronnie Cochran was taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder and two counts of wanton endangerment, said Suman.