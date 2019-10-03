Police release name of pedestrian killed when struck by vehicle

The Beckley Police Department responded to Robert C. Byrd Drive in the area of Calacino’s Pizza on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 at 8:26 p.m. where a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.
The suspect vehicle fled the scene prior to the arrival of emergency personnel traveling southbound on Robert C. Byrd Drive, according to police.
The victim has been identified as Clint Owen Vernieu, 23, of Beckley. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police reported.
“Through the investigation we have determined that the suspect vehicle is a dark in color 2009-2010 Ford Edge or Lincoln MKX. The vehicle should have front-end and passenger-side damage.
“Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Walters of the Beckley Police Department at 304-256-1720 or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at www.crimestopperswv.com via their free P3 Tips app to submit a tip.
"If your information leads to an arrest you will receive a cash reward and most importantly you will never have to give your name.”