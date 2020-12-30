A Huntington man was arrested following a car chase Tuesday night in Raleigh County that sent five people to the hospital.
Raekwon Curtis Saunders, 22, of Huntington was arrested Tuesday night after being pursued by a West Virginia State Trooper along Interstate-77 in Raleigh County.
The pursuit ended with Saunders crashing into two electrical poles, sending everyone in his vehicle to the hospital.
Saunders was charged with fleeing in vehicle with reckless indifference, fleeing in vehicle causing property damage and fleeing in vehicle causing injury.
He was booked into the Southern Regional Jail at 1 a.m. Wednesday. His bond was set at $35,000.
According to the criminal complaint, Saunders was first spotted by police driving south along I-77 near the Pax Toll Plaza in a gray Chevrolet Malibu at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
He was then observed by the officer for roughly 12 miles making “multiple and sudden lane changes” and “weaving in and out of traffic unsafely.”
Near the Tamarack exit, Saunders made a sudden move from the left lane into the right lane, causing the pursuing officer to brake suddenly to avoid being hit.
Saunders then took Exit 44 to Harper Road and began to flee from the officer.
This resulted in flashing light and sirens from the officer as he chased Saunders down Harper Road.
During the chase, Saunders passed multiple vehicles and ran several red lights before crashing into two telephone and power poles. Both poles snapped at their base.
Saunders along with his four passengers were later transported to Raleigh General Hospital at their request and treated for multiple injuries.