A woman who was a victim of a gunshot wound was sent to a hospital early Friday morning after a shooting in Beckley, officers reported.
According to a press release posted to the Beckley Police Department's Facebook page, the shooting happened around 1 a.m. on Missouri Avenue. When officers took to their Facebook page around 1:35 a.m., they stated the scene was still active.
The identity of the female victim has not been released, but officers did state she was sent to a local hospital for treatment of "non-life threatening injuries."
As of Friday evening, officers stated the suspect involved in the shooting remained at large.
Officers are asking for the public's help on the case. If anyone has information on the incident, that person is urged to contact Detective Sgt. Pannell or Detective Cpl. Walters with the Beckley Police Department at 304-256-1708.
Anonymous tips can also be left with CrimeStoppers of West Virginia at www.crimestopperswv.com or through their P3 Tips App. If your information leads to an arrest, you will receive a cash reward.
— Jordan Nelson