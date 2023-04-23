About 50 concerned citizens held a “Love Peace & Unity Walk” Sunday afternoon in the East Park neighborhood of Beckley following three shootings in or near the city this past week that have resulted in two deaths.
And police are investigating if two incidents are related.
In the latest, occupants of two cars were firing at each other on Saturday at about 8:30 p.m. on Sheridan Avenue in the area of 7th Street before the cars crashed head-on, sending one into a ditch.
Three Black men were shot while three others, according to the Beckley police, fled the scene.
All victims were taken to a local hospital where two men, ages 23 and 26, were transferred to a Charleston area hospital where they remained in critical condition as of Sunday night, according to Beckley police.
The third victim, a 26-year-old man, was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
“Multiple firearms of varying makes, models, calibers and approximately one-hundred fired cartridge casings were recovered about the vehicles and roadway,” a statement from Deputy Chief David S. Allard of the Beckley Police Department read. "The evidence suggests that occupants from both vehicles were firing at the oncoming vehicle.”
Allard said detectives are investigating the possibility that the Saturday night shooting is related to the Thursday night shooting death of Malique Medley, 30, who was gunned down on Scott Avenue while riding in the passenger seat of his car while his wife was driving with their two children, a 1-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy riding in the back seat.
Police say a man who was standing near the intersection of Scott Avenue and Eighth Street fired into the passenger side of the car when it rolled up. Police found 32 shell casings at the scene and say at least one handgun was used.
Allard is asking for anyone with information to contact the Beckley Police Department at 304-256-1720 or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia via their free P3 Tips app available for download at www.CrimeStoppersWV.com. Cash rewards may be paid for information leading to an arrest.
“No additional information will be released at this time due to this being an active investigation,” Allard said. "No arrests have been made.”
In the first shooting of the week, a 17-year-old male was killed in a wooded area near Carriage Drive and Beech Avenue just off of Harper Road. According to Sheriff James Canaday with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, the juvenile male suffered a single gunshot wounds. The name of the victim has not been released.
