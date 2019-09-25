Local authorities are hoping that recent testing of human remains by the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston will soon solve one of the active missing persons cases in Raleigh or Wyoming counties, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Mark McCray said Wednesday.
McCray reported that his office is waiting on DNA test results of human remains that were discovered in June in Surveyor, an unincorporated area near the Wyoming County border.
“There’s a couple of missing persons cases between Raleigh and Wyoming counties,” said McCray. “There is a missing person in Raleigh County, and Wyoming County has missing person cases.
“We’re hoping that when we get those results back, we’ll be able to close out one of those.”
McCray said state officials said in June that results on the unidentified skeletal remains would likely be available in 60 to 90 days.
“We’re nearing that mark, now,” said McCray.
Jessica Farrish