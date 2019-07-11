A man was jailed following a weekend shooting in Lewisburg on Wednesday.
According to a criminal complaint, Wade G. Holliday, 19, of Caldwell, admitted to entering a residence on Caldwell Hill Loop Road with the intention of shooting a victim. The complaint stated that Holliday had an on-going argument between the victim and his cohabiting partner, which is a family member of Holliday.
Although the victim was transported to Greenbrier Valley Medical Center to treat a gunshot wound to the leg, the extent of their injuries is not known at this time.
Holliday was arrested and charged with malicious assault but has since been released on bond.
Kabrea James