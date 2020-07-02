The Greenbrier River chapter of the Patriots Motorcycle Club is sponsoring a poker run to benefit Toys for Tots in the Greenbrier Valley on July 25.
All vehicles are welcome.
Registration on the day of the event will take place at the Alta Station/Meeting Place from 9 to 11 a.m. The route will be provided upon registration. The last bike will complete the route at Greenbrier State Forest Shelter No. 2 by 4 p.m.
Fee to register is $25 per driver, which includes a t-shirt and hand. Extra hands are $10 each and extra t-shirts are $15 each.Two extra cards can be obtained for $5 each.
Best hand wins $200; worst hand gets $100. The event will also feature 50/50 tickets with multiple drawings and door prizes.
For more information, call Bob Johnson at 304-667-7023, Chris Raabe at 304-661-2724, Barry Crance at 304-992-8700 or Steve Tincher at 304-667-2706.