Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Periods of rain and snow. High 42F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.