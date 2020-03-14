The West Virginia Poetry Out Loud finals event scheduled for this weekend in Charleston has been postponed until further notice as a precautionary measure related to public health and prevention of the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
James Lincoln Prather entered into eternal rest Monday, March 9, 2020. Born Feb. 5, 1930, in Summerlee, WV, he was the son of Rev. Roy and Lucy Prather. James was a coal miner and automotive painter. He was a member of Lanark Church of God of Prophecy. He loved fishing, old cars, playing his…
Louise Harizanoff Beasley, age 95, of Beckley, WV passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020. Arrangements by Rose and Quesenberry, Beckley, WV.