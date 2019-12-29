Kate Vigneron has written and illustrated a new volume of poetry, titled “Earth Waves,” that explores the spirit and beauty of Greenbrier County’s landscape.
A part-time West Virginian who grew up in Louisiana and later lived in France, Vigneron began writing three-line verses inspired by the Japanese poetry form of haiku while living in the desert of southwest Texas.
She moved from the desert to east Texas and created a horse therapy program for teens in foster care.
“Then I discovered West Virginia,” Vigneron said in a recent press release.
She found that walking the fields and woods on her farm near Alderson inspired her.
“I found that imagery, metaphor and an internalized rhythm was a means to express my deeper feelings and thoughts,” Vigneron said.
She credits well-known local author Belinda Anderson with nurturing her budding interest in poetry.
“It was in Lewisburg in a workshop given by Belinda Anderson that the joy and excitement of learning poetry took hold,” Vigneron said.
“There I found a mentor whose skill, encouragement and humor moved me forward and who introduced me to the poetry of Mary Oliver, with her genius of writing with nature.
“Now in West Virginia, not only have I found enthusiastic encouragement in writing poetry, I have also made some wonderful friendships.”
Named a Master Artist by the state for her work with emerging writers, Anderson said of her protégé, “Kate writes with a feeling and contemplative tone that has a universal resonance.”
“Earth Waves” is available at A New Chapter bookstore in downtown Lewisburg.