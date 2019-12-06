At Beckley’s Christmas Parade Saturday, starting at 11 am., attendees can see Christmas characters and Home for the Holidays themed entries representing organizations, schools, churches, businesses, dance teams, theatre groups, bands, classic vehicles and more.
The parade begins with Grand Marshal Louie Boyd (Clara in The Nutcracker) and ends with Santa.
Some other activities to enjoy while downtown include:
l Look for painted rocks hidden at Word Park and Shoemaker Square that were painted during Small Business Saturday.
l Vendors will include White Oak Bee Company at Word Park and the Beckley Presbyterian Church on Main Street with hot beverages and treats.
l County Commissioner Ron Hedrick will host a Christmas Concert by Rick Lilly at Shoemaker Square after the parade.
l The Coca Cola Polar Bear will be around after the parade for photos
l Top Knot Coffee Shop, Tickety Boo Mercantile (open house), Dragon’s Den, International Grocer, Publicity, McDonalds, Fama’s Coins are businesses open during the parade downtown and have decorated windows.
Some other holiday events set this weekend include: Appalachian Coal Town Christmas and Ice Rink at the Beckley Exhibition Mine; The Nutcracker at WWHS Auditorium; and Beckley Community Chorus/New River Jazz Band Christmas Concert at United Methodist Temple on Sunday, plus other community events offering ways to get into the holiday spirit.