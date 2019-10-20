Diagnosed with breast cancer five years ago, Kimberly Johnson is facing a new challenge today.
A blood disease from which the Beckley nurse has suffered for more than 20 years recently progressed into blood cancer. Treatment with a chemo agent will begin this month, a necessity since Johnson’s bone marrow is no longer functioning.
“You hate to say it’s the luck of the draw; it was very unlucky,” she said. “But it’s the hand I was dealt, and you are obligated to play the hand you’ve been dealt.”
Johnson remains upbeat despite this latest setback.
“I feel fantastic,” she told The Register-Herald only days before her chemotherapy was slated to begin.
l l l
She met her breast cancer diagnosis with the same positive attitude, much of which she credits to her strong religious faith.
“I never questioned God about why I got breast cancer,” Johnson said.
Instead, she pursued an aggressive course of treatment, opting for a radical mastectomy, with no chemotherapy or radiation.
A strict schedule of followup care is a given with any breast cancer diagnosis, she said, noting, “You go through a lot of testing.”
She has an MRI and a mammogram every year and is seen at the University of Virginia (UVA) Cancer Center every six months. At UVA, she alternates between visits with a nurse practitioner and an oncologist in the “Survivor Clinic.”
“If you complain about anything, they check it,” she said.
That attention to detail was confirmed when Johnson told the cancer clinic team about having a rash of headaches at one point. As a registered nurse herself, she knew that breast cancer can metastasize into brain cancer. Testing showed no recurrence of the cancer, but did reveal that she had suffered two previously undiagnosed strokes.
“You do worry,” Johnson acknowledged. “Every little pain, you wonder, ‘Is this cancer again? Is it back?’ I’m 50 now; I have pains all the time. Nurses are not kind to their bodies.
“But I don’t dwell on it. I have continued to work and to enjoy life to the fullest.”
l l l
In keeping with her determination to turn the lemons life has handed her into lemonade, Johnson and her husband, Robbie Johnson, treat the frequent medically necessary trips to UVA as day-long outings.
“The real reason for the trip is the elephant in the room,” she said. “But we always plan what restaurant we’ll go to after the tests, and we enjoy spending the time together. It’s a planned event.”
With her 19-year-old daughter away at college, the couple also travels more for pleasure these days — Europe last year and Hawaii on the horizon.
“We’re alone now, and we’re doing our own thing,” Johnson said. “We look forward to retirement someday.”
Johnson also continues to serve as an advocate for other women diagnosed with breast cancer.
“It’s important to keep up with your own health,” she emphasizes to those who ask her for advice. “I had zero history of this in my family. That doesn’t make anybody safe. If you find a knot, you report it immediately. Don’t wait. Don’t ever let it go.”
She realizes that the early diagnosis of her own breast cancer had a lot to do with her survival, and she very much wants a positive outcome for other women as well.
•••
Johnson’s husband and daughter, Madison Walker, also embrace the advocate’s role, she said.
“My husband is a huge advocate,” she said. “He will tell other husbands to urge their wives to make an appointment for a mammogram. Early intervention is the key to survival.”
In her second year at West Virginia University, Madison is majoring in psychology.
“She wanted to help others,” Johnson said, adding that Madison has consoled and counseled children whose mothers have been diagnosed with breast cancer.
“It affects everybody around you, and it will continue to affect them,” Johnson acknowledged. “It never really ends. While you don’t dwell there, you do go there sometimes.”
She and her daughter — her only child — are very close, and the breast cancer diagnosis hit Madison particularly hard.
“She’s had to reach out over the sadness and anxiety she felt,” Johnson said. “She was worried that her mom would die. Even later, she was almost afraid to go away to college — afraid that something would happen to me and she wouldn’t be here.”
Now, Madison hopes to use her education, coupled with her personal experiences coping with her mother’s illness, to help ease the anxieties of other children who find themselves in that position.
Her mother is very proud.
