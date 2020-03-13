Plans underway to feed students while schools are closed amid COVID-19 threat

Since Gov. Jim Justice's announcement to close schools statewide until further notice due to potential threat of the coronavirus COVID-19, many locals and state officials are working to make sure students who rely on meals from their school will get fed during the closure.
Justice made the announcement to close schools Friday afternoon and said they are to remain closed until further notice. All sporting events and extracurricular activities are canceled as well.
To feed students who will not be able to go to school to get their nutritional intake during the closure, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) sent a letter of approval following a letter of request from U.S. Sen, Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., who was concerned over the potential threat. The approval allows West Virginia to be reimbursed for the meals provided to the most vulnerable students across the state outside of the school setting to avoid unnecessary large groups during the outbreak.
“West Virginia is home to over 120,000 children who receive free school meals. This is more than 120,000 children who would go hungry without schools providing the food these children and their families rely on," Manchin said in a press release. "The USDA has approved the waiver application for the West Virginia Office of Child Nutrition to ensure these students don’t go hungry if West Virginia schools are closed during the coronavirus outbreak."
Beckley local Bill Shrewsbury has already been making efforts to get lunches organized and delivered to students during the closure. He said he knew it was inevitable they would be closing schools, and felt it would be a good idea to get a jump on the situation.
"I know a lot of parents are concerned because for some students that is the only meal they get," he said. "We already have over 40 volunteers willing to help prepare, pack and deliver to those children that are not able to make it to a pickup location."
Shrewsbury has secured the Sprint store next to Kohl's in Beckley, Valley College in Beckley, and both Shady Spring and Ghent fire departments as drop-off locations for those who wish to donate food or drink items to the cause.
Sweetz Da Snackery in Beckley announced Friday afternoon they will also be passing out bagged lunches Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to noon during the closure. The establishment is at 259 S. Heber St. in Beckley.
The Oak Hill Gospel Tabernacle in Fayette County has partnered with Coda Mountain Academy to provide free hot lunches for those throughout the community.
"Our fellowship hall will be open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every day to provide meals to whoever arrives," church workers stated. "This will last as long as the Fayette County schools are closed. There is no registration for this; just come and be served."
Oak Hill Gospel Tabernacle is at 126 Oyler Ave. in Oak Hill, and those who work at the church have asked if you are showing symptoms of being sick, do not go there.
"If you contact us via Facebook page and leave your phone number, we will attempt to make arrangements to provide food to you," they said.
Fayette County Superintendent Terry George told The Register-Herald the school system will also provide meals for students at several feeding stations throughout the county.
"We always have a plan," George said. "We're going to do everything we can to be efficient, and condense this issue, and be as serving as we can."
George said the parents or guardians will be able to pick up pre-packaged breakfast and lunch meals between 9 a.m. and 10 p.m. Monday through Friday while the schools remain closed. The meals will be completely free.
Some of the feeding sites in Fayette County include New River Intermediate in Oak Hill, Meadow Bridge Elementary and High School, Midland Trail High School, and Fayetteville PreK-8 School.
"Parents will be able to come in and pick up both meals [breakfast and lunch] during those times," George said. "We will continue to prepare those meals that meet federal guidelines."
The Community in Schools Program in Greenbrier County was working Friday afternoon to prepare food bags to send home with students. Other groups in the county are making plans to feed students throughout the closure, and those plans will be reported on as soon as they're announced.
