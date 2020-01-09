Plans in works for The Raleigh

Under a proposed plan to build a thriving arts community in downtown Beckley, the City of Beckley will pay $36,000 in advance for a 12-month lease of The Historic Raleigh Playhouse and Theater on Neville Street and will immediately begin to book shows there.
Beckley Concert Association, the nonprofit West Virginia Collective, Theatre West Virginia, Beckley Arts Center, Youth Museum of Southern West Virginia, West Virginia Division of Culture and History, Raleigh County Public Library and drug companies are organizations which are expected to book the stage at The Raleigh for public events, Parks and Recreation Director Leslie Baker and others reported Tuesday at a workshop to discuss details of the plan.
The goal is to keep The Raleigh — a fully renovated theater owned by Bickey Company — open and usable as a space for the arts.
The thought is that a variety of companies and organizations might use the location for presentations.
Dan Bickey, spokesman for the company, announced Nov. 26 that his company was forced to close the theater, due to a steady loss of revenue. Bickey reported Tuesday that his late father, Dan Bickey, had invested $9 million in downtown Beckley to promote economic development and the arts, but the theater was not profitable. The Raleigh and another business lost more than a million dollars before the Bickeys reluctantly decided to close the theater and Melody's in late 2018.
The city will pay $3,000 a month in rent, which is a charge of $1.80 per square foot — far below the typical rate of $5.40 per square foot for downtown business building rental, Bickey reported.
The city will be renting The Raleigh and Sir Walter's Tavern, a bar space, which is all in one building.
City attorney Bill File advised that the city pay the full $36,000 for the year in advance, so that the Council elected in May will not have to vote in July to continue the lease on The Raleigh.
Matt Bickey was optimistic for the city.
"You're in a much better position than we were," he said. "You've got a lot of synergies that we didn't have."
He pointed out that staff at Historic Black Knight could provide food and beverage service at The Raleigh for events — a drain on private operations, which had required Bickey to keep bar service open at Sir Walter's for theater patrons.
"When we made the decision to close it, this was not even on my radar, that you guys were going to knock on the door," Bickey added. "I was just going to list it for sale, eventually.
"I'm really thrilled that there's this opportunity, and I hope that it does really go well."
The Raleigh will fall under the auspices of Parks and Recreation, which is directed by Leslie Baker. Shane Pierce, a local filmmaker and the former manager of The Raleigh, will continue managing it as a city employee. Pierce will have an office at the theater, he said.
Baker and Pierce will set fees and book events. Baker said bookings will be first-come, first-served.
"The goal is to, hopefully by mid-February, have the big programming for 2020 fleshed out," Pierce said. "We already have some days fleshed out for Theatre West Virginia.
"I need to sit down with the Collective and get them to commit," he added. "We've already sort of hit the ground running on programming."
Baker said grants and loans are available, and she and Rappold are encouraging local artists to form a board and to petition the West Virginia Division of Culture and History for a Certified Arts Community designation.
She also said that a number of cities operate theaters successfully, so The Raleigh is not an anomaly in city government.
Councilwoman Ann Worley (Ward II) reported that the late former Mayor John Howard McCulloch had dabbled in theater and played "Dracula" in community productions.
"One of his dreams was to have a theater in Beckley," Worley said. "Unfortunately, we had to move everything over to the Princess Playhouse in Mount Hope, so this is especially important to me, because this is his dream come true, years later, with the vision of Dan Bickey.
"It's really cool that Mayor McCulloch kind of put the seed there."
Under the proposed plan, the city will be responsible for a sound system and any other business-related expenditures at The Raleigh.