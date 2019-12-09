Fayette County Urban Renewal Authority weighed its options for the future of Wolf Creek Park and New Roots Community Farm during a public meeting Monday night.
Though both projects are aimed at growing and enhancing the local economy and community, each is in vastly different stages. New Roots Community Farm has only recently gotten underway.
Development at Wolf Creek Park, which broke ground in 2005, has run into several obstacles, according to Gabriel Peña, Fayette County deputy resource coordinator.
“It’s been a tough sell,” said Peña, pointing to the development of infrastructure as one of the main holdups on expanding the park, which has mixed-use development for housing, business development and outdoor recreation for the New River Gorge Region.
While sewer, water, power and even broadband to a certain extent are all set up, Peña said they are having difficulty obtaining funding in order to build roads to the parcels located on the 1,000-acre property.
“Basically we’ve been put in a situation where as soon as we sell a property, basically, all the revenue that comes from that property sale goes toward developing the road to the next parcel so it’s a real piece-meal approach that makes it difficult for us to be able to show off the park in a way that’s going to facilitate the kind of cash flow that will help us really develop the park,” he said. “It’s just kind of come as a harsh realization that it’s too capital intensive for the Fayette County Commission and the Fayette County Urban Renewal Authority to continue pumping resources into this project.”
With this difficulty in mind, Peña said a civil engineering consultant firm was recently hired, which among other things has begun looking at possible developers to buy Wolf Creek Park in its entirely, but these discussions are in the very early stages.
Board vice chair Jeffrey Proctor said he would support that move, knowing that if a developer were to buy the park, which is valued at an estimated $2.3 million, they would not do so without also having plans to develop it fully.
“No one is going to spend $2.3 million and then just sit on it,” Proctor said. “I can only assume that if someone is going to buy this that they are going to try to move forward and do something that is going to generate jobs and development.”
Board member Matthew Walker said he was not opposed to the idea but was fearful of the board relying too heavily on a developer to sweep in an alleviate their financial burdens.
“I hate for this to detract from our own effort to develop the property, not that we’re making big progress, but I feel like this is a responsibility that the county took on when we bought that property and the (Urban Renewal Authority) was given that responsibility and I think it would be neglectful of our responsibility to sort of sit back ... and wait for that to happen,” he said.
Peña said the future of Wolf Creek Park is also a topic of concern for the Fayette County Commission, which intends to discuss the measure during an upcoming commission meeting on Friday, Dec. 20.
Although no vote was taken, there was a consensus among the board members that they would first like to hear what commissioners have in mind for the property before making their thoughts known and moving in a certain direction.
Wolf Creek Park is currently home to Bridge Brew Works, the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, The Robbins Company, Fayette County Office of Emergency Services and Wolf Creek Park Village.
Plans are also progressing for a 16-mile mountain bike trail at the park with the board now accepting bids for the construction of the trail.
Across the way at the New Roots Community Farm, Susanna Wheeler, the farm manager, said they have spent the last year building infrastructure.
“So much of this past year was basically taking an abandoned farm and preparing it to be an (agricultural) resource center,” she said. “All of the basic infrastructure from fencing to water to electric to functioning storage and office space, all of that has been developed this year.”
Having been consumed with developing the property, Wheeler said she was not able to spend as much time developing programing and partnerships, which she intends to do in the coming year.
Wheeler said the role of the farm is to help establish a viable and robust local food system here in Fayette County, offering everything from direct support and training to farmers in the area to community gardening opportunities.
Next year, Wheeler said they will be establishing an online marketplace which will have the capability for local growers to sell products all over the state.
She added that she is also in the process of hiring a production manager to oversee day-to-day operations on the farm.
As the development of the farm continues, Wheeler approached board members Monday night with the idea of eventually separating the farm from governmental entities and turning it into a nonprofit.
Wheeler said she has been given information from a local group, called Agrarian Trust, which is familiar with the process and would aid in the endeavor.
As county and state resources become more limited, Proctor said he supported this direction, as did the other board members.
Wheeler said she intends to make these intentions known to the commission in a meeting next month before moving forward with the Agrarian Trust and drawing up a proposal.