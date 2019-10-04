Pipeline-related tax revenue flows into Monroe coffers

UNION — While the Mountain Valley Pipeline continues to be controversial in Monroe County and elsewhere, now that construction is underway tax revenue is beginning to flow into county coffers.
Monroe Assessor Norbert Netzel took steps in 2017 to ensure his office had a handle on equipment and materials associated with pipeline construction that would be stored and maintained in the county. He acquired a drone for $1,400 in order to “keep an eye from the sky” on the inventory that would be subject to personal property taxes.
That foresight paid off in the past two months when three out-of-state companies paid a grand total of $170,247.54 in taxes on more than $10.5 million in pipeline-related inventory. All payments were for the 2019 tax year.
Records in the assessor’s office show that Precision Pipeline, LLC, of Saint Charles, Ill., paid $44,688.42, and Trinity Energy Services of Argyle, Texas, paid $78,032.34. Both of those companies paid for the full year. Mountain Valley Pipeline, LLC, of Pittsburgh, Pa., paid half-year taxes of $47,526.78.
Commonly referred to as the MVP, the pipeline will carry natural gas under high pressure around 300 miles from Wetzel County, through the middle of West Virginia, and on to Pittsylvania County, Virginia. Twenty-two miles of that path run through Monroe County.
