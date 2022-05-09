No injuries were reported Monday after a pipe ruptured in the cafeteria ceiling at Woodrow Wilson High School during lunch hours, Raleigh County School Superintendent David Price said.
Price said the pipe was part of the schools HVAC system and burst unexpectedly around 11:15 a.m. Monday causing ceiling tiles and water to fall from the ceiling.
“There were students that maybe got splashed a little bit from it . . . but no one took a direct hit from it, if you will, which we're very fortunate and very blessed and thankful that that didn't occur,” he said.
Video depicting the incident was posted to social media shortly after it occurred, with students expressing their shock as water and debris fell to the floor.
Price said he’s aware of the videos circulating online as well as the rumors and speciation regarding what happen.
“What fell were ceiling tiles and stuff due to the water coming out of (the pipe),” he said “The pipe didn't fall.”
He added that there is a solution that runs through the school’s boiler system.
Price said all of the impacted students were checked by the school nurses for injuries and their parents notified.
As a result of the incident, students were dismissed at 12:45 p.m.
Price said the maintenance department was able to quickly cleaned up the fallen debris on Monday. He said their next step will be making the repairs which he expectes to be completed on Tuesday.
“We’re trying to minimize interruptions here the most we can and unfortunately we have unforeseen circumstances that occur,” he said. “We'll try to work through them as we always do.”
Woodrow Wilson High School was already scheduled to be closed to students Tuesday for the for the primary election as the school is a polling place.
While voting typically takes place in the cafeteria, Price said the voting operation will be moved to the gym to allow maintenance crews to make the necessary repairs.