Just for Kids Child Advocacy Center had a ceremony Monday morning in front of the mayor's office on South Kanawha Street in Beckley to kick off Child Abuse Prevention Month.
Mayor Rob Rappold read a proclamation to students from Raleigh County Community Action Head Start, law enforcement agencies and staff members from the Raleigh County prosecuting attorney's office.
After the ceremony pinwheels were given to the children to place along the front lawn of the mayor’s office. The pinwheels were used for a universal sign of hope and feeling.
